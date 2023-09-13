VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expressed dismay that a company involved in a high profile alleged corruption scandal was named key subcontractor to the Bechtel highway deal. The Eurovia company is close to the ruling DUI party and was recently awarded a number of public contracts, at clearly inflated prices, and was shown to be a major donor to DUI.

There is well founded suspicion that Eurovia won the contract at the Boris Trajkovski sports center in a dubious manner. The same company is a DUI party donor, Mickoski said.

DUI official Artan Grubi led the negotiations with Bechtel for the highway contract that will cost the country billions. After the deal was signed, a number of suspicious real-estate deals left the impression that DUI officials are quickly trying to park significant amounts of money in real-estate in Skopje.