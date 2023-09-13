Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev urged Greece to begin implementing its few obligations under the Prespa Treaty – Greece has blocked ratification of treaties for cooperation, is not working to open a border crossing near Prespa, and has not even changed its road signs to use the imposed name “North Macedonia”.

On the other hand, Macedonian citizens will complete the process of changing identity documents with the new name, Zaev lamented in an interview with a Greek TV station.

Greece did lift its veto against Macedonia’s EU and NATO membership, but the effects here are negated by the subsequent French and then Bulgarian vetoes.