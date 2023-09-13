Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski today defended the rushed changes to the Criminal Code, that reduce penalties for abuse of office. He insisted that the law had draconian prison terms, which he compared to something written by Darth Vader, and that now, with hoped-for more frequent implementation, it will discourage politicians from corrupt acts more effectively.

According to Kovacevski, the changes, that caused outrage in the public, are in line with the EU standards.