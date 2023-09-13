We will not accept constitutional changes under Bulgarian dictate, not now, or in the future, promised VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

If these conditions remain in place, the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government will not go into a process of amending the Constitution. The agreement that was signed was made with politicians who have no credibility and are deeply involved in crime. We are aware of this, and as a party that cares for the country, we offered many proposals – the Croatian model, early elections, guarantees. All were rejected. Under these conditions, VMRO-DPMNE and a huge majority of the Macedonian people will not accept the requests. We need to see good will from the Bulgarian side that they want to be good neighbors with us, Mickoski said.