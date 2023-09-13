Macedonia

The government’s latest amendments will raise the prices of over 4,000 products

At Wednesday’s parliamentary plenary session, the SDS and DUI MPs proposed amendments to the Law on Added Value, which would cause a rise in the prices by 5% or 13% of over 4,000 products immediately upon its coming into force, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Bojan Stojanovski, said at the press conference following...