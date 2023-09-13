The celebration of 100 years Macedonian aviation will celebrate with greek planes. On Saturday, 16 September greek hunters
F-16 of the Greek Air Force will fly over the Macedonian sky. With the enterence in NATO, Macedonian Air Force is kept by Greek.
Macedonia
The government’s latest amendments will raise the prices of over 4,000 products
At Wednesday’s parliamentary plenary session, the SDS and DUI MPs proposed amendments to the Law on Added Value, which would cause a rise in the prices by 5% or 13% of over 4,000 products immediately upon its coming into force, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Bojan Stojanovski, said at the press conference following...
Comments are closed for this post.