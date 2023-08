The US Ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, declined to comment on Kosovan PM Albin Kurti’s visit to Tetovo and Skopje last week.

Hill pointed out that Belgarde and Prishtina must solve all open issues through the Bruxelles Dialogue, although the event he was asked for took place in Macedonia.

“I will leave it to your imagination what people think about the event in Tetovo, or you may ask someone else”, Hill said, avoiding a direct answer.