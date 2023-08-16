The lawyer Janaki Mitrovski demands legal action against the Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Jovevski because of the ommissions during the investigation of the fire in Tetovo Hospital in 2021.

“The Public Prosecutor ignores the conclusions of three expert analyses of the fire that established the contractor’s responsibility and orders a fourth one, from the owner of the contract company BRAKO, Kocho Angjushev’s colleagues at the Electro-Engineering Faculty. His colleagues – what a surprise! -established that the contractor built the prefabricated hospital barracks by the specifications they received. The specifications were prepared by a woman who immediately after the fire got a prestigious job at Angjushev’s company!!!!

Neither the Publis Prosecution had the authority to order expertise from the faculty, nor the faculty was supposed to do it because of a conflict of interests. Prison for Jovevski!!!!!!”, Mitrovski wrote.