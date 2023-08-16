On the new Shanghai Ranking Consultancy on the best universities in the world, there is not even one university from Macedonia. This is the third consecutive year with no Macedonia high education institution among the best 1,000 in the world.

Bulgaria and Albania also don’t have their representatives on the ranking list.

Among the universities in the region, only Belgrade University improved its position., the ones in Zagreb and Novi Sad remained on the same positions as the last year.

The Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is informal but is the most prominent global ranking of universities.

Harvard University is at the top of the ranking for 21 years. Second to it is Stanford University, while the third position belongs to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – all from the USA. The US universities hold the first 14 positions on the ranking.