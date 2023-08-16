Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Macedonia for joining the G7 Declaration in support of Ukraine’s security.

“I am grateful to Macedonia for joining the G7 Declaration in support of security guarantees for Ukraine and becoming the 15th country to do so. I appreciate Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski’s personal efforts to strengthen our countries’ partnership,” Zelensky wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, G7 countries announced a security framework of specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments to Ukraine, pledging their “unwavering commitment to the strategic objective of a free, independent, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders, capable of defending itself and deterring future aggression.”