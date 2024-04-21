Following the vote in the US Congress that will allow the delivery of military equipment worth 60 billion USD to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Vikor Orban warned that Europe is getting closer to sending soldiers to the frontlines.

The mood in Europe is for war. Politics is dominated by war logic. I see preparations for war on all sides. The NATO Secretary General wants to form a Ukrainian mission in NATO. European leaders are already in war, i talk to them, I listen to them, they see this as their war and they conduct it as such, Orban said.

Orban added that the situation for Ukraine is getting worse despite all the deliveries of money and weapons. “This cycle of war can drag Europe in the depths. Brussels is playing with fire”, Orban added, saying that he will not allow Hungary to be drawn in the conflict.