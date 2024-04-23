A Russian attack on Monday badly damaged a 240-meter-tall television tower in the beleaguered eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Social media users shared videos of the tower’s top falling to the ground while smoke billowed above.

On Telegram, Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that there was a disruption in the signal’s transmission. Nobody was hurt or killed.

An initial assessment by the public prosecutors office stated that the tower was attacked by an air-to-ground Kh-59 missile.

To deny the populace access to information, TV towers in Ukraine have been repeatedly bombed or struck by rockets.

Since it opened for business in 1981, Kharkiv’s television tower has been providing radio and television reception to the area.Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is home to about 1 million people. Residents have been subjected to heavy fire on a near daily basis since mid-March.

Worries are mounting that Russia is using the bombardments to lay the groundwork for a bigger offensive in the summer. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said recently that Moscow wanted to “bomb Kharkiv to the ground.”

Electricity is only available a few hours a day in the city due to a string of devastating strikes on energy infrastructure and residential buildings.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow said its troops have seized the village of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry reported in Moscow.According to the ministry, the Russian forces’ tactical situation has improved as a result of the village’s capture, which is located slightly over 20 kilometers to the southwest of Donetsk, the regional capital that Russia currently occupies.

The advance has not yet been confirmed by Kiev.