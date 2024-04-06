During the preparations for the Russian forces’ impending major offensive in May or June, Andriy Yermak, the first member of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s cabinet, warned American Republicans and their presidential candidate, Donald Trump, to keep in mind that they were the party of former US President Ronald Reagan and to stand by Ukraine.In an interview with Politico, he stated that he was not concerned about Trump’s chances of winning the presidency again and that he thought the $60 billion aid package for Ukraine would eventually pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where it has been sitting for months due to the obstruction of Trump’s allies in Congress.

“I don’t believe that Republicans can forget the two terms of their president Ronald Reagan and his, as he said, ‘Cold War campaign against Moscow’s evil empire,'” Yermak said.

Prior to the interview, Yermak had a conversation with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. He expressed uncertainty about the timing of the approval of the new US aid, but emphasized that it had to happen quickly.