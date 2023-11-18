A few hours ago, a multiple-victim mass shooting occurred at the psychiatric institution located in Concord, New Hampshire, in the United States. According to authorities, the suspect was slain, the BBC added.The authorities have just stated that multiple persons were slain in the mental hospital; the precise number of dead is still unknown. At approximately 16:00 local time (21:00 GMT), the attack took place.
In a shooting at a US hospital, multiple people were slain, and the perpetrator has since died
