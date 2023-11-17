According to police, a metro train crash in Chicago resulted in numerous injuries, as ABC News reports. According to the Chicago Fire Department, at approximately 10:35 a.m. local time, a Chicago Transit Authority train and a snow plow collided, as reported by ABC News.

Thirteen citizens and seven CTA personnel were among the 38 people who were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to the fire department, of the injured, 23 were sent to various regional hospitals and 15 declined medical attention.