The Danish government intends to impose an additional fee on travelers by air. It should cost roughly 13 euros every flight on average, and the money raised will go toward helping the aviation sector make a sustainable transition, among other things.Not just Denmark has made the decision to enact this kind of tax. Germany and Sweden made similar decisions prior to him. In 2011, it was the first to impose a levy on airline tickets. The Danish government anticipates that the air passenger tax will assist to fill the state budget with an extra 2030 million euros by 160.