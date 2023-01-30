Denmark outclassed France to become the first country to win three straight men’s IHF World Handball Championship titles after prevailing in an electrifying final by a score of 34-29 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The Danes led by a single goal at the break before pulling away in the second half, with Rasmus Lauge netting 10 goals from 11 shots for the Danes against a French side that battled bravely but came up short.

Denmark’s historic third victory prompted the operators of the Oresund Bridge, which runs between Sweden and Denmark, to light it up in the Danish red and white colours immediately after the game.

There was disappointment for Sweden, who co-hosted the tournament with Poland, as they were beaten 39-36 by Spain in the bronze medal game.