The Serie A match between Udinese and Roma was abandoned in the second half on Sunday after visiting player Evan Ndicka collapsed in the middle of the pitch in the 70th minute, clutching his chest.

Shortly afterwards, he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. The 24-year-old was conscious and gave a thumbs up on his way off to the applause of fans in Udine.

A statement on Roma’s X (Twitter) account read: “The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital. Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits.

“He will remain in the hospital for further observations. Forza Evan!”

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi followed ex-Frankfurt man Ndicka down the tunnel and returned a few minutes later to discuss the next steps with the referee.

After an interruption of around 10 minutes, referee Luca Pairetto decided to abandon the match. According to media reports, the team from the Italian capital did not want to continue playing.

The ANSA news agency reported that Ndicka’s life is not in danger.

Frankfurt said in a statement: “Moments when football becomes so unimportant! Our get-well wishes go to none other than Evan Ndicka. Stay strong, fighter! Our thoughts are with you.”