Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has signed a new long-term contract with the club, extending his tenure with the Magpies.

The Brazilian originally joined the club from Hoffenheim in 2019 and has since played 179 matches for Newcastle, contributing 25 goals during his time with the team.

Joelinton was a key part of the Newcastle squad that reached the League Cup final last season and secured qualification for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

He has been absent from the team since their FA Cup victory against rivals Sunderland in January due to a thigh injury, which required surgery.

Speaking about his new deal, Joelinton expressed his satisfaction, saying, “I feel great and very happy. My family is happy too. So much has happened during my years here—I’ve grown and learned a lot. Coming to Newcastle has been the best decision of my career. I love playing for the club and the fans.”

He also expressed his desire to stay with the club: “We’ve had numerous discussions, and I’ve always wanted to be here. I’m happy to continue and hope for success in the coming years.”

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, emphasized the importance of securing Joelinton’s future at the club, stating, “This has been a top priority for us off the pitch. I’m thrilled Joelinton has committed to the club. He is an outstanding player and individual, and his passion for the club is mirrored by all of us. He provides unique strengths to the team and undoubtedly makes us stronger.”