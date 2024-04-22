Josip Stanisic scored in stoppage time as champions Bayer Leverkusen salvaged a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund, extending their record-breaking unbeaten streak to 45 matches for the season.

Champions League semi-finalists Dortmund thought they had secured the win from Niclas Füllkrug’s 81st-minute volley. However, Leverkusen fought back, securing yet another very late goal when Stanisic’s header, off Florian Wirtz’s corner, found the far right corner at the death.

The draw extends Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga run to 30 matches, and to 45 in all competitions, both record-extending.

Coach Xabi Alonso said: “It feels very good. We don’t want to lose. A defeat today wouldn’t have been deserved. We played very well. The goal at the end was, of course, very emotional.”

No team has ever gone unbeaten over a full Bundesliga season.

Leverkusen’s remaining four league matches are against third-placed VfB Stuttgart, at Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum, and at home against Augsburg. Bochum were the last team to beat Leverkusen, in last season’s finale on May 27, 2023.

Dortmund slipped two points behind RB Leipzig, who they visit next week, in a fight for a top-four finish guaranteeing Champions League entry. Fifth place may also be good enough, and Dortmund can qualify as well if they win the elite event.

Elsewhere on Sunday, third-placed Stuttgart lost 2-1 at Werder Bremen from Marvin Duksch’s brace, with Deniz Undav getting the consolation goal. Bremen are seven points clear of the danger zone as they ended Stuttgart’s unbeaten run after 11 matches and snapped their own winless run after seven matches.

Freiburg drew 1-1 with lowly Mainz from Michael Gregoritsch’s early opener and a first-half equalizer for Mainz from Jonathan Burkardt. Leverkusen started brightly into their first league match since clinching a maiden title with five games to spare last weekend with a 5-0 demolition of Bremen.

Tempers flared in the closing stages with Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface sent off but the red card rescinded upon review, and the visitors fought on for the deserved late equalizer from Stanisic.