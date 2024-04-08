Liverpool squandered an opportunity to reclaim the summit of the Premier League as they settled for a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Manchester United during Jürgen Klopp’s final appearance at Old Trafford.

“We had the chance to secure victory, but our own errors proved costly. Despite controlling the game and opening the scoring, we failed to capitalize on further opportunities,” Klopp lamented in an interview with Sky Sports.

Three weeks following their FA Cup exit, Liverpool dominated the initial stages, seizing the lead through Luis Diaz’s finish after Darwin Nunez’s deft flick-on.

Manchester United, dormant in the first half, rallied after the break. Bruno Fernandes capitalized on Jarrell Quansah’s midfield miscue with a sensational 45-yard strike to level the score. Kobbie Mainoo’s sublime curler from inside the box then propelled the hosts ahead in the 67th minute.

Liverpool was granted a lifeline in the 84th minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Harvey Elliott in the box. Mohamed Salah duly converted from the spot, ensuring parity at the final whistle.

“We squandered numerous opportunities and now it feels like a defeat. We must rectify this in upcoming fixtures,” expressed Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United secured a 2-2 draw against Chelsea with a dramatic late equalizer from Oliver McBurnie at Bramall Lane. Despite Thiago Silva’s opener for Chelsea, Jayden Bogle’s strike and McBurnie’s late intervention secured a point for the Blades.

Tottenham Hotspur surged into the top four with a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Spurs seized the lead through an own goal from Murillo before Forest’s Chris Wood restored parity. However, second-half strikes from defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro secured the win for Tottenham.

Reflecting on his goal, van de Ven expressed his delight: “It’s an unforgettable moment for me, scoring my first goal at this stadium. This victory is crucial for us, and we must use it as a platform for future success.”