Inter Milan clinched their 20th Serie A title with a tense 2-1 win over bitter rivals AC Milan. Goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram sealed the victory. Fikayo Tomori’s late goal and a brawl in the 93rd minute added drama. Milan’s misery was compounded as Davide Calabria was also sent off. Inter’s dominance was evident, having the most goals and the best defense. In another match, Bologna beat Roma 3-1, keeping them on track for Champions League qualification.
Inter wins an ugly Milan derby to win the Serie A championship
Sport News
