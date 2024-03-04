Phil Foden’s two second-half goals led Manchester City to a crucial 3-1 victory over rivals Manchester United, overturning an early lead secured by Marcus Rashford’s stunning eighth-minute strike. Despite the early setback, City dominated the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, with Foden leveling the score in the 56th minute and later securing the lead in the 80th minute. Erling Haaland sealed the victory in stoppage time. The win brought City within one point of league leaders Liverpool, setting the stage for their upcoming match at Anfield.

Foden, who was also last week’s match-winner against Bournemouth, is emerging as City’s standout player this season. Before his contributions, Rashford had briefly stolen the spotlight with his powerful opener. Rashford capitalized on a long ball from Andre Onana, controlled it after a Bruno Fernandes layoff, and unleashed a thunderous shot that rattled the underside of the bar.

City faced potential trouble with two more United breaks, but Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker managed to thwart the threats. Despite City’s dominance, the first half concluded with a remarkable 18 shots without scoring, including a notable miss by Haaland. The prolific Norwegian volleyed over an open goal from a Foden header.

Foden’s equalizer in the second half reignited the atmosphere, prompting protests from United, who believed Rashford had been fouled earlier. The match briefly paused as a blue flare was thrown onto the pitch. City continued their offensive efforts, and Foden, combining with Julian Alvarez, secured the lead with a low drive across goal. Haaland sealed the victory with a precise finish, marking his 28th goal of the campaign.

In an earlier match, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo scored as Bournemouth ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Burnley, extending their lead to 11 points above the relegation zone. Despite dominating possession, Burnley suffered their 11th home defeat in 14 league games at Turf Moor, contributing to their likely relegation.