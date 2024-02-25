Fulham secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester United, with Alex Iwobi’s stoppage-time goal proving decisive after Harry Maguire’s late equalizer had initially appeared to salvage a draw in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

During the first half, Fulham dominated, creating opportunities with Rodrigo Muniz testing United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana and hitting the post. The breakthrough for Fulham came in the 65th minute when Calvin Bassey, a defender, netted from a corner.

In the 89th minute, Manchester United, with 19-year-old Omari Forson making his Premier League debut, leveled the score when Bruno Fernandes’ cross was parried by Bernd Leno, allowing Maguire to score from the loose ball. However, Fulham capitalized on nine minutes of added time, as Iwobi finished off a swift counter-attack, leaving Old Trafford in shock.

Despite the defeat, United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, expressed that the team displayed great character, stating, “Today we could have won this game. We should have won this game.”

In other Premier League matches, Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth, closing the gap to one point behind leaders Liverpool. Phil Foden scored after 23 minutes, capitalizing on a rebound from Erling Haaland’s shot.

Meanwhile, Arsenal maintained their position one point behind City with a 4-1 win over Newcastle, Aston Villa solidified fourth place with a 4-2 victory against Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace, under new manager Oliver Glasner, started with a 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley.

Brighton managed a late 1-1 draw against Everton, with Lewis Dunk heading in a stoppage-time equalizer after Jarrad Branthwaite had put Everton ahead in the 73rd minute.