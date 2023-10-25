Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Gabriel Jesus for bringing “belief” and “energy” to the team as he shone in their 2-1 victory against Sevilla in the Champions League. Jesus scored a goal and provided an assist. Arteta emphasized that Jesus has changed their team dynamics for the better. However, he also expressed concern about Jesus’ hamstring injury. Arsenal’s win moved them to the top of their group, and Arteta credited the team’s resilience, especially given their recent challenging games and injuries to key players.