Spain secured their qualification for Euro 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Norway, thanks to a goal by the 19-year-old midfielder, Gavi, marking his fifth international goal in his last 25 matches. This win not only sent Spain through but also dashed Norway’s hopes. Scotland, benefiting from the result, also qualified.

In other Euro 2024 qualification news:

Georgia’s 4-0 win over Cyprus had kept their slim hopes alive in Group A, but Spain’s result ended those hopes.

Turkey qualified from Group D after a convincing 4-0 victory over Latvia, with former Everton striker Cenk Tosun scoring two late goals.

Croatia slipped below Wales into third place after Mario Pasalic’s 75th-minute goal wasn’t enough to spark a comeback following Harry Wilson’s goals on either side of half-time.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek’s 76th-minute penalty secured a 1-0 win for the Czech Republic over the Faroe Islands in Group E.

Group E remains in balance as Poland’s 1-1 draw at home to Moldova kept them in third place, with Karol Swiderski cancelling out Ion Nicolaescu’s opener.

Belarus’ hopes of finishing in the top two in Group I were dashed after Switzerland scored twice in the last two minutes of normal time to secure a 3-3 draw. Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni scored late goals for the Swiss.

Romania went to the top of their group with a 4-0 victory over Andorra, in which Alaves’ on-loan Rangers winger Ianis Hagi found the net.