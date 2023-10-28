The Macedonian women’s national football team is set to face off against the Kosovo women’s national football team in Skopje this Friday at 1 pm, marking their second match in the newly established UEFA Women’s Nations League.

These two teams are competing in the C5 group, with the Macedonian players suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bulgaria in the initial round.

Head coach Kiril Izov has chosen a squad of 24 players for this game, although team captain Natasha Andonova is notably absent from the roster.

The anticipated rematch against Kosovo is slated for October 31st in Prishtina. The final round will see the Macedonian players going up against Bulgaria on December 5.

It’s worth noting that only the winning team from the C5 group will progress to the UEFA Women’s Nations League B.