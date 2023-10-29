Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali may participate in Saturday’s Premier League match against Wolves, despite receiving a 10-month ban. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recently announced the suspension, which was part of an investigation into illegal betting activity. However, Newcastle has not yet received official confirmation of the ban, and it has yet to be ratified by FIFA. As it stands, Tonali was scheduled to travel with the squad for the upcoming game.

Newcastle’s head coach, Eddie Howe, expressed uncertainty, saying they are awaiting official confirmation from Italian authorities. When asked about Tonali’s chances of playing, Howe indicated that there is a high possibility he could be available, as several steps need to be taken before the ban is imposed.

Tonali, who was also fined €20,000, will undergo eight months of therapy and carry out public appearances as part of his punishment. The ban came about due to an investigation into Tonali’s alleged betting on games involving his former clubs, Brescia and Milan, during his time with them.