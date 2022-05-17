Young woman from Macedonia dies in workplace accident in Denmark Macedonia 17.05.2022 / 10:44 A 22 year old woman from Macedonia tragically died in Denmark. She was killed at a school, where she worked operated a washing mashing when an accident happened. The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but did not make it. Denmarkaccident Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 11.04.2022 Driver sentenced to three years in prison over accident near “City Mall” Macedonia 03.02.2022 Two dozen passengers injured in a triple car crash in Bitola Macedonia 26.01.2022 Bizarre: Mother who lost her daughter in a much publicized traffic accident herself caused a fatal accident Macedonia News Sela congratulates his former coalition partner Gashi, but reminds him that he accomplished nothing in the Government Bulgarian Foreign Minister calls on Prime Minister Petkov to stop undermining her position on Macedonia VMRO-DPMNE: Kovacevski can’t even dare rebuke Speaker Xhaferi for his outrageous actions Silence is not an option, VMRO-DPMNE says as the party announces a large protest on June 18 DUI considering early elections if Macedonia is not given green light to start its EU accession talks in June VMRO will hold a large protest on June 18 Borrell sees June 30th as deadline to resolve the dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria Nikoloski: A serious number of EU countries are not convinced that Macedonia should be allowed to open its accession talks .
