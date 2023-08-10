Two commuters were killed and three people badly injured in a double car crash on the Gradsko – Prilep road today.

The accident happened early in the morning. First a Fiat van from Prilep collided with a Volkswagen Golf from Stip. After a while, as a Mercedes van from Sveti Nikole was trying to go around the crashed cars, it was hit by a Matiz from Stip. The male driver and the female passenger in the Golf were killed. Three persons in theMatiz were badly injured.

The road is notoriously difficult. A large scale plan to improve this important link between the main north – south highway and the Pelagonija valley was began more than a decade ago, but work largely stopped under the DUI – SDSM regime, leaving the road in even worse condition than before, because of the unfinished road work.