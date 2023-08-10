VMRO-DPMNE reminds the Government that the party still hasn’t received the text for the so-called Manifesto that SDSM and DUI announced will be offered to all the parties for approval. The text was supposed to express support for Macedonia’s EU integration – VMRO assumed that it will be an attempt to bind the party to support the amendments that Bulgaria wants to see passed. The ruling parties already agreed to the text, but did not include VMRO in the negotiations.

We ask SDS if they are scared from the text of this declaration, and did they lie to the Macedonian and the international public? We await this text, and we still wait for the wording of the declaration that SDS announced they will submit in honor of Ilinden. As a serious party, we await for an official delivery, said VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.