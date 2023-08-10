Following the death of three Mongolian horses at the Skopje ZOO, the autopsy concluded that the animals were killed – poisoned.

According to the ZOO, they were killed by a fast acting poison. It’s believed that they were poisoned by some visitor. The ZOO notifies that it is investigating the video recordings and looking for the culprit, together with the police and state prosecutors.

It is a rare breed that is now extinct in the wild. The horses were sent to Skopje from Austrlia and were considered very valuable.