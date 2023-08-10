Yet another Albanian political party will be formed in the coming days. Arijanit Hoxha, who recently left the BESA party, says that he has done all the necessary preparations to form his European Democratic Party.

The inaugural conference will be held just ahead of the anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Treaty in 2001. On that day, August 13th, Izet Mexhiti will form his Democratic Movement party, which includes officials who have left the ruling DUI party. Mexhiti is counting on the support of other opposition Albanian parties like BESA, but it seems that DUI is working hard to disrupt the forming of a unified Albanian front – hence Hoxha’s decision to leave BESA.