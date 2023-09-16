An audio recording shows the apparent bribery of citizens asked to register as members of a newly founded party that should be led by Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska.

The party is supposed to be called Justice, and is in the works by Arsovska, who was elected Mayor with the help of VMRO-DPMNE but quickly turned against the party. In the recording a woman instructs a man to go to a notary and leave his details, in exchange for 10 EUR. The law provides that a party can register only after gathering 1,000 signatures from citizens.

