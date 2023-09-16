A report by the “Arben Xhaferi” institute for public policy warns that only in 2022, 53,000 Macedonian citizens moved to Germany – a huge rise compared to 2021, when 32,000 people moved out.

Entire families are reaching the decision to uproot and leave for Germany. All cities in this country are affected, the institute says in its report.

The usual pattern is to have the husband move to Germany alone first, secure a job and housing, and then bring the rest of the family along.