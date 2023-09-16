Criminal allegations against Zoran Zaev will reach statute of limitations with the changes to the Criminal Code and SDSM and DUI rushed through Parliament, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski in his latest “Fokus” magazine editorial.

The statute of limitations is reduced down to 6 years after the act. To translate, criminal acts that, for example, Zoran Zaev did in 2017 as Prime Minister, or two of his ministers and three directors potentially did, which allows the clause of “criminal association” to be used against them, have already expired, Nikoloski said.

He warned that the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government will find a way to investigate and prosecute wrong-doing on the part of the current office holders despite the changes to the law. “They should not rest hope in this softer law and in having the crimes expire. There are other articles in the Criminal Code that can be used. This may sound as a threat, but we have to resort to threats, because it is clear that their intent is a broad pardon”, Nikoloski added.