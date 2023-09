The Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska is forming a new political party. It will be named Justice and its seat is in the apartment of Mayor Arsovska’s closest associate, the businessman Dragan Mitkovski.

Mitkosvski is a close associate of Arsovska’s father, the very controversial businessman Vancho Jovanovski. According to Focus, the Secretary General of the City of Skopje, Zoran Gligorov, will also join the new party