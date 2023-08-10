US Ambassador to Macedonia Angela Aggeler again warned that corruption is the worst issue that the country faces.

Corruption continues to be one of if not the biggest challenge facing this country. It was when I was here before and frankly it has also been a systemic problem since independence. So one can not blame one particular Government or institution. It is the responsibility of the judiciary and every Government and frankly of the citizens, because corruption does not happen by itself, Aggeler said.

In an interview with Kanal 5 TV, Aggeler also strongly urged politicians in the country to approve the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments, insisting that the EU will not offer a better deal for integration.