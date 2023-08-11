Research conducted by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, which compared data from the last two censuses, found that 77,000 young people born in Macedonia have left the country.

The report is a blow to the face of the DUI – SDSM government, considering that SDSM made a key promise to the public during their Colored Revolution – that they will stop the rapid emigration of the young, and even more, will “bring the young people back home”. The party even held protests in front of the Government reminiscent to the commemorations of the Holocaust – leaving shoes on the road.