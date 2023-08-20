The BESA party joined in the push for early general elections, initiated by VMRO-DPMNE and seconded by the Alternative party and the Democratic Movement – two other opposition Albanian parties. The initiative comes after the ruling DUI – SDSM – AA coalition failed to reach its target of 80 votes for amending the Constitution.

We are hoping for and working towards early general elections. The similar calls coming from other parties indicate that the Albanian opposition is uniting. As Ali Ahmeti used to say, let’s unify and go to the polls, well, we are unifying, Kasami said.