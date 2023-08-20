Following the defeat of the DUI – SDSM coalition in Parliament this week, VMRO-DPMNE repeated its position that the only way out is for Macedonia to hold early general elections.

For over a year Kovacevski claimed that VMRO-DPMNE accepted the changes to the Constitution. But on Friday, all of his lies were dispersed and not only that he didn’t have 80 votes, he barely got 70. SDS knows that the moment the amendments are put to a vote they will fail, so now they are dragging out the process, in the hope they will cling to power, even as Macedonia is sinking. SDS is pushing Macedonia away from the EU, with their crime, corruption and incompetent policies. The only way out are elections, the opposition party said in a statement.