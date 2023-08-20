Pavle Trajanov from the small bellwether DS party, asked for dissolution of Parliament, early elections, and also called on the European Union to intervene in the dispute with Bulgaria.

The European Council should remove the bilateral issues from the negotiating framework and give guarantees that the bilateral issues won’t be used to block Macedonia’s path toward the EU. The Council should also declare that the Macedonian language will be made an official EU language after Macedonia is admitted to the EU, Trajanov said, while also demanding that the EU pressures Bulgaria to recognize its Macedonian minority.

Trajanov, who recently left the ruling coalition over SDSM’s concessions towards Bulgaria, warned that if the Bulgarian demands are met, macedonia will be forcedto rewrite its history in accordance with the Bulgarian narrative.