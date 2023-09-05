One of the oldest Siberian tigresses in the world, Nadya, died in the Skopje ZOO Macedonia 05.09.2023 / 21:04 Siberian tigress Nadya died at the Skopje ZOO yesterday. She was one of the oldest tigers in captivity in Europe, and died aged almost 21. Nadya was brought to Skopje from the Budapest ZOO in 2010. She lived here with her daughter Ana. zootigernadya Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 10.08.2023 Deaths of three rare horses in the Skopje ZOO was caused by poisoning Macedonia 20.03.2022 Three lion cubs born in the Skopje ZOO Macedonia 22.08.2021 VMRO-DPMNE reveals evidence in the scandal in which a top police commander injured three officers Macedonia News Former Oncology Clinic director Vasev avoided the press, refused to discuss the chemotherapy scandal Education Ministry denies any blame for the lack of elementary school textbooks VMRO-DPMNE MPs asked for parliamentary commission of inquiry on the Oncology Clinic scandal Xhaferi: I am not obliged to call for continuation of the 123rd session, even if 20 MPs require it Mickoski: Kovachevski asked not to politicize the Oncology scandal, while all former and current managers are taking photos at the party’s headquarters Third year in a row there are no textbooks for the students, citizens demand criminal accountability Professor Velev: What is the purpose of a draft resolution a whole month after the event? Andonovski from Bruxelles: Macedonia’s place is in Europe, but without blackmail .
