While the public is appalled by the latest series of scandals related to this government, the government couldn’t care less – they continue with their expensive campaign “We are Europe”. The caravan of branded vans left from Skopje to Bitola on Wednesday, where they will hold an open debate titled “EU about the Macedonian cultural heritage”.

“The Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) and the Government of the Republic of Macedonia are affirming and promoting European values at the time of important decisions and continuation of the membership negotiations with the EU, which concern all of us”, SEA wrote in a statement.

“The least this government could do is transfer the money spent on the Vice-PM of European Affairs Bojan Marichikj’s Facebook ads to the victims of the Oncology Clinic scandal, to the people who took loans and are drowning in debts to cure their loved ones. The least Bojan Marichikj could do is to give up on the campaign immediately, because with a health system like this, we cannot be Europe”, VMRO-DPMNE MP Mile Lefkov stated.