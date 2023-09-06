The Serbian opposition works by the same scenario as the current ruling majority in Macedonia, the Social Democrats, did when they were in opposition over a decade ago. First, they abused the mass murders in Belgrade and Mladenovac to come to power without elections, and on Tuesday they copied another part of the same scenario SDSM used in 2012.

The Serbian opposition yesterday attempted to prevent the adoption of Serbia’s rebalanced budget, which would provide for pensions increase by RSD5,000 (€43), and aid to first-time mothers of RSD10,000 (€87) per month.

SDSM conducted an astonishingly similar scenario on December 24, 2012. Five years later, they elected a new governing majority without really having one, by double counting some votes and with a blessing from the “international community”.

If this process repeats itself in Serbia – then only God may help the Serbian people.