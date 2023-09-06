The DUI/SDS government wasted billions of euros of people’s money and they can’t even print simple textbooks! That is a deliberate destruction of the Macedonian educational system and the lives of generations of children. There must be criminal accountability for this. They didn’t even provide digital textbooks, as they promised, but only offered PDF materials that the parents have to print at their own expense.

“We drove ourselves into a situation when all the other countries work to improve their educational systems, while we can’t even provide for textbooks, which is basic, which we had for decades, and which is a legal prerogative of the students. Miserable and shameful”, the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE reacted.