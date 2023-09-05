Oncologist Nino Vasev, an SDSM party official who was appointed as head of the Oncology Clinic and held this position during the period when allegedly chemotherapy drugs were stolen and sold on the black market, refused to discuss the scandal with the press today.

Vases was met by journalists while going to an unrelated court case – he is charged with delaying the approval of chemotherapy treatment to a patient with melanoma for three months – the patient eventually died. Vasev’s home was raided last week as the scandal erupted, but the exact type and extent of charges is still not clear.