Alliance of Albanians party leader Arben Taravari offered to leave the DUI – SDSM led Government, if VMRO-DPMNE agrees to vote in favor of the constitutional amendments that Bulgaria requests. The offer mirrors that of Taravari’s parent party DUI, which had her ministers submit conditional resignations, again if VMRO supports the amendments.

In this important period for the state, if VMRO-DPMNE say that they will vote for the amendments if the Alliance of Albanians leaves the Government, we will do so, not tomorrow, but even today. Let them agree to this, let’s form an expanded Government, let’s vote on the amendments, and we can go to elections immediately, Taravari said. VMRO considers the offers an attempt to damage the credibility of the party with its voters ahead of the coming elections.