It is good that President Pendaroski and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs found the courage to respond to the questions worth four million US dollars. It is bad that they did it in an uncoordinated manner and after 10 days. Kovachevski didn’t even say what he was talking about with QAmbassadr Frchikovski in September last year, Naum Stoilovsi, the VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, said on Thursday.

“We are not surprised that President Pendarovski was not properly informed – he never is. But if MoFA knew that the money can’t be returned to the state budget for completely illogical reasons, why did they ask that from Frchkovski? If Frchikovski really had a reason to keep the money in Macedonia’s UN Mission account, why did the MoFA send instructions to do so, and they did it twice in six months?, Stoilkovski asked.