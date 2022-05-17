Albanian language news site KD Politik reports that the DUI party could opt for early elections if Macedonia remains blocked by Bulgaria in the EU accession process after the European Council in June. The odds of Bulgaria lifting the veto next month appear slim at the moment.

Between the opposition’s blockade of Parliament and the possible lack of European perspective, there is little other choice than holding new general elections, the outlet reports.

DUI dominates the Albanian political camp, after the poor showing of its three rivals, two of whom have been proven as unreliable and quick to switch sides between the Government and the opposition. The brief experiment in SDSM, which tried to form its own Albanian wing and get some of the Albanian vote, is also collapsing with the arrest of its most prominent official Muhamed Zeqiri on corruption charges.