Cristiano Ronaldo was issued a straight red card during the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup, sparking controversy with his response to the decision.

During Monday evening’s match, Ronaldo, playing for Al-Nassr, found his team trailing 2-0 to Al-Hilal when he engaged in a scuffle with an opponent, resulting in him pushing the opponent to the ground. This action led to Ronaldo receiving a red card in the 86th minute.

Video footage of the incident depicts Ronaldo clenching his fist, raising it above his head, and taking a step towards the referee, who had already turned away. Ronaldo proceeded to applaud mockingly and give several thumbs up gestures.

Despite a stoppage-time equalizer from former Bayern player Sadio Mané, Al-Nassr ultimately lost to their rivals, Al-Hilal, missing out on a spot in the final of the Saudi Super Cup.